TELEVISION
Shilpa Shirodkar was open to doing sexy dance numbers in Bollywood due to which she had faced criticism for promoting vulgarity.
Bollywood’s 90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar is known to have left a credible mark in Indian cinema with her acting in films like Gopi Kishen, Kishen Kanhaiya, Khuda Gawah and Aankhein. However, she has often been recognised for her raunchy dance numbers with double meaning lyrics. Consequently, the actress often became the target for promoting vulgarity in those days. Nevertheless, she was unfazed by the criticism as she boldly supported the sexy dance numbers in Bollywood.
In an old interview with Lehren, Shilpa had bravely shared her views on songs which were referred to as sexy. She stated that displaying one’s sexy attributes is not an immoral act. She also mentioned that there is no harm in performing sexy dance numbers onscreen. She also questioned how society is not accepting of Indian girls performing the same act as Hollywood stars.
“The meaning of sexy has been understood differently in our society. But I feel sexy means sexy and doing a sexy dance number is not bad. Yes, certain numbers are vulgar, but sexy and vulgar are two different meanings altogether. Why does an Indian man admire a Hollywood star and actress? Why would they admire MTV songs? Why can’t an Indian girl do the same bit? It is really sad to know that we are open to everything today but not open to it. I feel being sexy is not a sin, it is just the way you are,” she was quoted as saying to the publication. 'Angna Mein Baba(Aankhein), Mast Mahina Bada Kamina (Hum Hai Bemisal), and Aaj Akele Mein Hum Dono(Gopaala) among others are some of her sexy dance numbers.
Meanwhile, Shilpa Shirodkar has recently made her comeback to the entertainment industry with the popular reality show Bigg Boss 18. The actress was without work for quite some time, hence she decided to take a chance with Salman Khan-hosted show to revive her career in the film industry. She was last seen in Sekhar Suri’s action drama Guns of Banaras(2020) in a supporting role. She was also seen in a television series, Savitri Devi College & Hospital(2017-2018).
Meet IIT graduate who has joined Ratan Tata's company, to play key role in advancing...
Bigg Boss 18: Meet most educated contestant in Salman Khan's show; was jailed, attacked, set to be killed
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: PETA asks Salman Khan to surrender donkey
When Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar made a bold statement in support of sexy dance numbers
Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again creates history, beats RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan to become….
Rohit Sharma stops his Lamborghini Urus on Mumbai road, wishes female fan 'Happy Birthday', video goes viral
Video of leopard trying to enter safari bus after leaping through window goes viral, watch
'October 7 will never happen again': Israel Foreign Ministry vows to 'hunt' every terrorist
THIS superstar was nervous to shoot climax of Aishwarya Rai's film, refused to come on set, then Padmini Kolhapure..
Malayalam actor T P Madhavan passes away at 88
This flop film had 5 stars, was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji; earned only…
Bangladesh Skipper Shanto takes a dig at India speedster Mayank Yadav ahead of 2nd T20i
EPFO to introduce instant SMS alerts to safeguard PF deposits from fraud
RG Kar case: CBI cites blood stain, DNA report as evidence in chargesheet against accused Sanjay Roy
'I don't know if your voice is that good': Kareena Kapoor's comment on Alia's singing goes viral, watch video
Nagarjuna records statement in Rs 100 crore defamation case against Konda Surekha
Indian man swims 'butt naked' for two hours in Google Maps untraced Australian waterbody
Good news for UPI users as RBI increases UPI Lite wallet limit to Rs...
'You can kill a revolutionary but...': Lebanon envoy to India cites Mahatma Gandhi as Israel targets Hezbollah
Mukesh Ambani's Jio offers mega plan, 2GB data per day, unlimited calls at just Rs...
World Mental Health Day: Does Mental Health Lead to Material Success? Know what Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says
Teacher faces backlash for giving extra marks to students for THIS reason
This YouTuber crashes his McLaren supercar worth Rs 1.7 crore during livestream, watch viral video here
'People don't quit jobs, they quit bosses': Internet sees red after viral post claims boss ranted employees over...
Woman in wedding dress rides sports bike viral video divides social media
Meet Pakistani actor's daughter who became superstar in Bollywood, gave hits with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, she's...
PM Modi launches all-out attack on Congress, calls it 'parasitic party that...'
Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications
Triptii Dimri recalls crying for 3 days after criticism for bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: ‘Yeh log kya…’
Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch
'Little Bengali girl in me...': US woman shares her experience of celebrating Durga Puja at NYC's Times Square
This actor worked with Shah Rukh, Ranbir, purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC prep, once contemplated suicide after..
Miss India winner called off engagement, was blackmailed by married man, left devasted; then killed herself after...
Top 10 Indian cities for UPSC preparation
A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win
Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral
'Fate like Gaza': Israeli PM Netanyahu issues dire warning to Lebanon as Hezbollah continues firing
Omar Abdullah's BIG statement after winning J-K assembly polls, says 'whoever becomes CM...'
Not Anant Ambani but Mark Zuckerberg attended this wedding in India for the first time
Meet IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan's trusted nutritionist, helped Anushka during pregnancy, charges..
Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds back tears as Alia Bhatt calls her 'hero in man's world', sings Oo Antava for her
Madhuri Dixit’s 'twin', rejected SRK's superhit film, fell in love with married cricketer, suddenly quit acting after..
Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country
'Was number 1 party in state in Lok Sabha polls': Congress's reminder to Maharashtra allies ahead of Assembly polls
This actor was once bigger star than Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun, did controversial lip lock scenes, left everything when..
'Kha gaye na dhokha'? This metro-themed Durga Puja Pandal is talk of the town! WATCH viral video
'Israel has killed Nasrallah's...': PM Netanyahu sends strong message, asks Lebanon to free itself of Hezbollah
Meet beauty queen who was criticised for dark skin, failed in Bollywood, quit acting after marriage, now works as…
Bigg Boss 18 contestants Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey get into UGLY fight, watch video
Meet man, who quit studies after school, learnt coding, established company worth Rs...
Shares of this Mukesh Ambani company surged by 12000% in 60 months, market cap rose to...
Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani to Priyanka Chopra’s Anjula Acharia: Know the salaries of celebrity managers
RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctor’s association to hold nationwide hunger strike today
IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh
This Bollywood superstar refused to work with Karan Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted his decision later
Jr NTR says audiences have now become 'very negative', are 'constantly judging' films: 'I wonder why...'
DNA TV Show: Why Congress lost in Haryana Assembly elections
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to not clash with Singham Again? Kartik Aaryan film might get postponed, says...
Alia Bhatt reacts to comparisons between Jigra and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: 'Common theme in...'
Devara box office collection day 12: Jr NTR film fails to recreate Baahubali, RRR magic; earns Rs...
Meet actress, who became famous after playing sex worker, worked with Alia Bhatt, now contestant in Bigg Boss 18
THIS man helped revolutionise the AI world, exited OpenAI after Mira Murati, set to join Google as...
Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma flaunt their football skills, video goes viral
Assembly Election 2024 Results: INDIA bloc's first win in J-K, BJP retains Haryana
Meet daughter of Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 166253 crore, she manages Rs 29100000 crore company's...
By raising Rs 17,600 crore, Anil Ambani set for a REVIVAL, here’s how
Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's pet dog who travels in Mercedes worth Rs 4 crore, flies in private jet, also has...
Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan Khan in old interview: I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict
Meet daughter of one of India's richest men whose net worth is Rs 104580 crore, she works as...
Ind vs Ban: THIS star allrounder announces sudden retirement, says 'going to focus on...'
IOA president PT Usha rejects claims of faulty agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, says THIS
IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Shah Rukh Khan refused to do cameo in this Aamir Khan film, role was played by South star, movie was superhit, earned...
World’s largest superchip manufacturing facility is being built in THIS country, it is owned by...
IND vs BAN: Suryakumar Yadav aims to equal this landmark record of Virat Kohli in 2nd T20I
Sachin Tendulkar set to return on cricket field, will lead India in THIS league
Why former India team skipper Sourav Ganguly once asked a security guard to watch over Yuvraj Singh, know here
Sunil Mittal-led Airtel may buy Ratan Tata's company again after 7 years; check details here
Meet man behind Maggi's revival after controversy, he is set to retire as...
Former India cricket captain questioned by ED in money laundering case
When Mukesh Ambani's life inspired another billionaire Harsh Goenka, here are his top three learnings...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he FROZE upon meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time, ‘I went to…’
Muhammad Umair Saeed: A Visionary Journey from Entrepreneurial Beginnings to Pioneering Technological Innovation
Meet woman who tutored IAS officers Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and Ishita Kishore, but never took UPSC exam herself, she is...
Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 awarded to John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton for their work in machine learning
ISRO's PSLV-C37: A Legacy of Satellite Deployment and Responsible Space Debris Management
Meet woman who worked as warden, cracked UPSC exam with 410 rank, she is Kerala's first...
Vinesh Phogat wins Julana in Haryana Elections, Bajrang Punia's FIRST reaction
Who is Dipa Karmakar, retired at 31, she was India's first Olympian to…
Meet richest man of MP, whose family lost everything during partition, now Rs 14000 crore company, his net worth is…
J-K Assembly Election Results: Farooq Abdullah says Omar will be Chief Minister as NC-Congress lead
After Jaaved Jaaferi calls content creators' videos 'shit', his influencer daughter reacts: 'If I am making money...'
Pakistani influencer shares video of colourful Navratri celebrations in Karachi, social media reacts
Pakistani star Hania Aamir thanks Diljit Dosanjh for 'love and respect', shares photos from London concert
70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event
Meet Mehraj Malik, AAP leader who won J-K's Doda Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana, he is known for...
1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..
Shocking! Brother-sister marry each other in UP's Hathras due to...
Big move by Ratan Tata, set to challenge Nestle with launch of internationally inspired...
Bihar student names Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on exam form; see viral post