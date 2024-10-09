Shilpa Shirodkar was open to doing sexy dance numbers in Bollywood due to which she had faced criticism for promoting vulgarity.

Bollywood’s 90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar is known to have left a credible mark in Indian cinema with her acting in films like Gopi Kishen, Kishen Kanhaiya, Khuda Gawah and Aankhein. However, she has often been recognised for her raunchy dance numbers with double meaning lyrics. Consequently, the actress often became the target for promoting vulgarity in those days. Nevertheless, she was unfazed by the criticism as she boldly supported the sexy dance numbers in Bollywood.

In an old interview with Lehren, Shilpa had bravely shared her views on songs which were referred to as sexy. She stated that displaying one’s sexy attributes is not an immoral act. She also mentioned that there is no harm in performing sexy dance numbers onscreen. She also questioned how society is not accepting of Indian girls performing the same act as Hollywood stars.

“The meaning of sexy has been understood differently in our society. But I feel sexy means sexy and doing a sexy dance number is not bad. Yes, certain numbers are vulgar, but sexy and vulgar are two different meanings altogether. Why does an Indian man admire a Hollywood star and actress? Why would they admire MTV songs? Why can’t an Indian girl do the same bit? It is really sad to know that we are open to everything today but not open to it. I feel being sexy is not a sin, it is just the way you are,” she was quoted as saying to the publication. 'Angna Mein Baba(Aankhein), Mast Mahina Bada Kamina (Hum Hai Bemisal), and Aaj Akele Mein Hum Dono(Gopaala) among others are some of her sexy dance numbers.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shirodkar has recently made her comeback to the entertainment industry with the popular reality show Bigg Boss 18. The actress was without work for quite some time, hence she decided to take a chance with Salman Khan-hosted show to revive her career in the film industry. She was last seen in Sekhar Suri’s action drama Guns of Banaras(2020) in a supporting role. She was also seen in a television series, Savitri Devi College & Hospital(2017-2018).