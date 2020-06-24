'Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same now', says Shehnaaz Gill on Sidharth Shukla

Singer and Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill has always maintained her bond with Sidharth Shukla and how he was her rock when she was part of Bigg Boss 13. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz shared highlights about her bond with Sidharth and how it remains unchanged even after Bigg Boss 13 concluded its season run.

Shehnaaz said, "Jo mera bond tha, jaise Bigg Boss mein tha, abhi bhi waisa hi hai. Main chahti hoon ki woh waisa hi bana rahe. Miss kyun karna? Phone pe baat karti hoon, laga leti hoon main jab bhi miss karti hoon (Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him)."

While commenting on fans loving her chemistry with Sidharth, Shehnaaz said, "Bigg Boss mein bhi jab thi, main kabhi uske liye fake nahi rahi (I have never been fake towards him on Bigg Boss). Koi bhi baat na meri ghoom-ghumake wahaan pe hi aati thi, ki yeh kya kar raha hai (Every time, it would always come back to him and what he was doing)."

On the work front, Shehnaaz has starred in music videos such as Majhe Di Jatti, Pindaan Diyan Kudiyaan, and Yeah Baby Refix before making her big-screen debut with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was a part of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and also featured in a music video of Bhula Dunga with Sidharth, which got a lot of love from fans.