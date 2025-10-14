'What the hell is this': Gauahar Khan BLASTS Amaal Mallik for 'squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's lips on Bigg Boss 19, internet gets divided

The Monday episode witnessed a heated moment between Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Mallik, with the latter going aggressive during the nomination task, leading to a major argument.

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a major fight between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj. In the Monday episode, Bigg Boss held the nomination task where a contestant had to pick the housemate they wanted to nominate for the week, and give them a pani puri. Abhishek nominated Amaal Mallik, and when the latter was called to pick the contestants he wanted to nominate, he returned the favour. However, while feeding pani puri to Abhihsek, Amaal went a little rough and pushed the water ball into his mouth and even squeezed his lips. This left Abhishek furious, and he went on to push Amaal. Soon, an ugly argument broke out between Abhishek and Amaal, and even Basser Ali jumped in, defending Mallik. This drama became the highlight of the episode, and even Gauahar Khan reacted to the scenario.

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has openly slammed Amaal and shared her thoughts about their fight on X. Gauahar stated that Amaal's action was provocative, and if he's not been called out, then let everyone allow themselves to become animals in the BB house. She wrote, "How dare someone touch another person's face? Almost squeezing lips? What the hell is this? Provocation in touch is physicality. Isn’t that simple? Pull Amaal up, or let everyone loose like animals to hit each other. If this is allowed, where would u draw the line? Kahaan likha hai ke kisi ke body ko allowed hai touch karna in any form. Ab kaun charge kiya forehead touch karne? Ab bhi provocative nahi tha?

How dare someone touch another persons face ???? Almost squeezing lips ??? What the hell is this . Provocation in touch is physicality . Isn’t that simple ???? Pull amaal up or let everyone loose like animals to hit each other . If this is allowed , where would u draw the line ??… — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 13, 2025

Gauahar Khan's tweet divides the internet

Gauahar's tweet met with mixed reception, with a few netizens supporting and bashing Amaal. In contrast, some netizens believe that Gauahar got another opportunity to defame Amaal. A netizen wrote, "They never see Amaal’s provocation, Gauahar; they always see the reaction that comes after provocation." Another netizen wrote, "Where were you when your Devar called a girl 'harami'? Where were you when Bajaj said 'lait ja' to a girl? Where were you when Kunickaa twisted words and accused an innocent? When Bajaj pushed Amaal without even knowing the context last week? When Pranit mock someone's health?" One of the netizens wrote, "How dare anyone not speak in the show or talk on the face and backbite on pr agency. If you are raising an issue, please highlight this also. If nobody is talking for him in the bb19 house, he should stop in the outside world. And where did you disappear when Farrhana slapped Shehbaz? People change over the years. When you win, I voted for you, but today I felt sorry because for the family it's a change. Truth can never be changed."