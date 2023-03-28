Search icon
‘What’s the big deal?’: TV actor Vivian Dsena breaks silence on his 'secret' marriage and baby

Vivian Dsena reveals he has a four-month-old daughter and likes to keep his family out of the limelight

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Vivian Dsena-Nouran Aly

Television actress Vivian Dsena has finally opened up on the reports of him marrying his long-time Egyptian girlfriend, Nouran Aly, and his child. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he likes to keep his family out of the limelight and expressed his feelings about becoming a father.

While talking to the Bombay Times, Vivian Dsena talks about his marriage and being a father and said, “Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. What’s the big deal about it, and how is this anyone’s concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right. I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago. Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena.”

The actor further added that he doesn’t want his family in the limelight and said, “I have always maintained that I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I don’t want my family in the limelight, and that’s something even Nouran doesn’t wish to be put through. I am extremely protective of my family.”

Vivian Dsena also revealed that he has been following Islam for a year now and said, “Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest.”

Vivian Dsena made her acting debut with the television series Kasamh Se in 2008 and rose to fame for his roles like Rishabh Kundra in Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Harman Singh in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which also starred popular television actress Rubina Dilaik.  

