What's cooking? Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma share adorable pictures wearing wedding attires

Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the popular reality show and its contestants still manage to grab headlines. For the uninformed, one of the talking points for season 13 of the show was the chemistry and closeness between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. There were rumours that the two are in a relationship though they claimed that they were just friends.

Now, both Mahira and Paras, popular among fans as Pahira, shared pictures donning wedding attires. According to reports, the pictures are from the shoot of an upcoming music video. The Times of India report stated that the two have collaborated on a music video that would be out soon.

Sharing the pictures, both Paras and Mahira stayed mum about the music video and simply said that something ‘new’ could be expected of them. Sharing the pictures, Mahira wrote, "#pahira something new coming soon" followed by a black heart emoji while Paras too wrote, "Something new #pahira" while sharing the same pictures.

Mahira was recently in news over a controversy surrounding claims that she had forged an award certificate. Mahira took to her Instagram stories and said that she was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for the ‘Most Fashionable Contestant on Bigg Boss 13’ but was later accused of forgery by the organisers. Clearing the air about the same, Mahira later penned an open letter stating her manager Abhinav Tanwar was contacted by a man named Premal Mehta, who had informed that Mahira would be given the award.

On the other hand, Paras is now part of another Colors TV presentation called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.