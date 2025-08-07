After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team
After India, will China be Donald Trump's next target? How much secondary tariff can he impose on Beijing for buying Russian oil?
Phansi Ghar row: Mysterious chambers in Delhi Assembly building used for executions? Historians say this
What! Elnaaz Norouzi rejects Bigg Boss 19, declines Rs 6 crore offer of Salman Khan's show for...: 'Currently her focus is...' | Exclusive
Despite being vegans, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ate 'snakes' for anniversary dinner: 'There’s chicken and beef in...'
Lucky encounter: WATCH viral video of a rare clouded mother leopard playing with her cubs in Northeast Indian forests
Rajiv Rai reveals if there will be sequel to Gupt, says today if he remakes Tridev it will cost him...: 'If you want to take OG cast..' | Exclusive
What is CENTAIC? AI-enabled system by China that aids Pakistan's Air Force to build real-time data exchange; Should India be afraid?
Massive setback for India as star player to miss Asia Cup 2025, doubtful for Test series against West Indies
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's BIG message to India after Trump slaps additional 25 percent tariff: 'Global powers will bully us, unless...'
TELEVISION
After The Traitors, Elnaaz Norouzi was approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, but as per our sources, she rejected the offer.
Salman Khan will soon be bringing Bigg Boss with the 19th season, and the anticipation for the show is immense. Bigg Boss is undoubtedly the biggest platform that has made careers of its contestants (read Shehnaaz Gill, Abdu Rozik, Karan Veer Mehra, Tejassvi Prakash). Many actors and influencers do look upon entering the Bigg Boss house. However, our sources revealed that actress Elnaaz Norouzi has rejected the Bigg Boss 19.
Elnaaz Norouzi rejected a Rs 6 crore Bigg Boss offer
Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who was last seen in The Traitors, has turned down a Rs 6 crore offer to join the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Sources close to the development shared that the actress is currently busy with other professional commitments. She is presently in London, shooting for her next film, Masti 4, and has a packed slate of projects ahead. Confirming the same, a source revealed, "Elnaaz has been very selective with her projects lately. Her current focus is on cinema, and she has multiple commitments lined up."
As far as her upcoming projects are concerned, apart from Masti 4, she will also be appearing in Hotel Tehran. Elnaaz will soon take her first lead role in a Hollywood production, a global thriller starring Zachary Levi (Shazam) and Liam Neeson. This film will mark a significant leap in Elnaaz's international career, which will position her as among the few global talents from outside the West transitioning into mainstream Hollywood cinema.
About Bigg Boss 19
The 19th season of Bigg Boss will start from August 24. Among the tentative contestants, Gurcharan Singh, popularly known as Roshan Singh Sodhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah, will be participating in the show. Even Priyanka Jagga Muise, who had earlier participated in Bigg Boss 10, also hinted about participating in the show. Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors and JioHotstar from August 24.