What! Elnaaz Norouzi rejects Bigg Boss 19, declines Rs 6 crore offer of Salman Khan's show for...: 'Currently her focus is...' | Exclusive

After The Traitors, Elnaaz Norouzi was approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, but as per our sources, she rejected the offer.

Salman Khan will soon be bringing Bigg Boss with the 19th season, and the anticipation for the show is immense. Bigg Boss is undoubtedly the biggest platform that has made careers of its contestants (read Shehnaaz Gill, Abdu Rozik, Karan Veer Mehra, Tejassvi Prakash). Many actors and influencers do look upon entering the Bigg Boss house. However, our sources revealed that actress Elnaaz Norouzi has rejected the Bigg Boss 19.

Elnaaz Norouzi rejected a Rs 6 crore Bigg Boss offer

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who was last seen in The Traitors, has turned down a Rs 6 crore offer to join the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Sources close to the development shared that the actress is currently busy with other professional commitments. She is presently in London, shooting for her next film, Masti 4, and has a packed slate of projects ahead. Confirming the same, a source revealed, "Elnaaz has been very selective with her projects lately. Her current focus is on cinema, and she has multiple commitments lined up."

As far as her upcoming projects are concerned, apart from Masti 4, she will also be appearing in Hotel Tehran. Elnaaz will soon take her first lead role in a Hollywood production, a global thriller starring Zachary Levi (Shazam) and Liam Neeson. This film will mark a significant leap in Elnaaz's international career, which will position her as among the few global talents from outside the West transitioning into mainstream Hollywood cinema.

About Bigg Boss 19

The 19th season of Bigg Boss will start from August 24. Among the tentative contestants, Gurcharan Singh, popularly known as Roshan Singh Sodhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah, will be participating in the show. Even Priyanka Jagga Muise, who had earlier participated in Bigg Boss 10, also hinted about participating in the show. Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors and JioHotstar from August 24.