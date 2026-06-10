Weeks after Mumbai scuffle, Baseer Ali seen intervening in Pune nightclub fight: Watch

A viral video from a Pune nightclub shows Baseer Ali attempting to stop a physical altercation, weeks after he was involved in a separate controversy in Mumbai.

Reality TV star Baseer Ali is once again making headlines after a video from a nightclub event in Pune went viral on social media.

The clip, which has been widely shared online, shows a heated altercation breaking out at the venue. However, unlike previous controversies linked to the actor, Baseer appears to be trying to stop the fight rather than being involved in it.

What Happened In The Viral Video?

According to reports, the incident took place on June 7 during an event at a nightclub in Pune.

In the video, a physical confrontation can be seen unfolding between a few individuals. Baseer is seen stepping in and attempting to separate those involved, seemingly trying to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The exact reason behind the altercation remains unclear.

As the clip spread across social media platforms, many users began discussing Baseer's role in the incident, with several pointing out that he appeared to be acting as a peacemaker rather than a participant.

Why Was Baseer In Pune?

Reports suggest Baseer was in the city for the launch of 'Maidaan Ka Championship', a combat entertainment and MMA-based reality show. The event was reportedly hosted by Baseer along with fellow reality TV personality Kevin Almasifar, attracting fans and attendees from across the city.

Comes Weeks After Mumbai Controversy

The viral nightclub video comes shortly after Baseer found himself in another controversy in Mumbai. In May, videos of the former Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant getting involved in a scuffle outside a restaurant surfaced online.

The incident reportedly took place after the launch party of Prince Narula's new venture. According to eyewitness accounts and social media reports, the dispute allegedly began after a paparazzo made inappropriate remarks towards some attendees, including Splitsvilla contestant Soundarya Shetty.

The verbal argument reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation before others intervened.

Who Is Baseer Ali?

Baseer Ali rose to fame through reality television and has built a loyal fan following over the years. He first gained recognition through MTV Roadies before appearing in Splitsvilla. He later expanded his presence through acting projects and reality shows, including Bigg Boss.

His social media following and frequent public appearances have kept him in the spotlight, with fans closely tracking both his professional and personal life.