'We were together, I forget the rest': Shweta Tiwari drops pictures with daughter Palak Tiwari, son Reyansh

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. She often shares her videos and photos on social media in order to keep her fans updated. Recently, she posted pictures with her daughter Palak Tiwari and her son Reyansh on social media.

Shweta Tiwari on Friday dropped a series of family pictures in which she can be seen having fun with Palak Tiwari and Reyansh on Instagram. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “We were Together... I forget the rest.” From her post, it seems that the trio was having fun together. With more than one lakh likes, her post went viral in no time. Actors and her fans have dropped hearts under the post.

Referring to the caption, Teejay Sindhu mentioned, “That’s all that matter,” while television actress Daljiet Kaur wrote, “Tighhhhht hugggggg.” One of her fans commented, “May you get all the strength you can and I hope this laughter grows with time.” Another user commented, “In this picture world best mother, daughter and son.”

Earlier, Shweta posted a video in which she grooved to the song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ with Palak Tiwari. ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ is Palak’s first music video, which is a huge hit. While sharing the poster of the song, Shweta expressed her happiness and penned an emotional note. She wrote, “Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! Finally, the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever! @harrdysandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ out on 30th October.” It was no less than a dream to work with the legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @jaani777 and music given by @bpraak @desimelodies @avadhnagpal @amanindersinghh @rajitdev.”

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. Along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh, she was one of the top five contestants of the show.