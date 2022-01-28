'We were shown as rivals...': Krushna Abhishek spills the beans on his equation with Kapil Sharma

Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma were considered to be arch-rivals once. The two standup comedians had their respective comedy TV shows airing on different channels. While the format of both shows was similar, Kapil's show went on to become a massive hit. On the other hand, Krushna Abhishek's show which also featured comedienne Bharti Singh received a lukewarm response.

At the time Kapil and Krushna headlined different shows, reports of rivalry among the two came to the fore several times. However, such reports did not affect their relationship or the respect the two had for each other.

Later, the two comedians joined forces and have been entertaining the audience together Kapil Sharma hosted the comedy-talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for a while now.

In a recent interview, looking back at those reports and talking about his equation with Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek told The Indian Express that they never had any personal issues. Krushna even added that Kapil is the most talented man. "We never had any personal issues. I think Kapil is the most talented man. He came from Punjab with no prior connection in the industry and made his mark."

He added, "Just look at the body of work he has built for himself. He has proved himself time and again and we need to salute his resilience. I think he is the most impromptu man in India and I really respect him."

During the conversation, Krushna went on to reveal that Kapil was the first person to call him when his father died. He also mentioned that they have both stood by each other through thick and thin. Krushna further stated that while they were shown as rivals, it never affected their friendship. "We were shown as rivals but that never affected our friendship. I remember he was the first person to call me when my father died. We have both always stood by each other and respected each other. The thin line of friendship was always held strong."