We failed: Ekta Kapoor's message to Kushal Punjabi

Actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Bandra residence on Thursday night. He had committed suicide by hanging to the fan with a nylon rope. A suicide note was also recovered from him. The note mentioned that nobody is responsible for his death.

Chetan Hansraj, however, confirmed that Kushal was going through a low phase in life. Punjabi was getting separated from his wife and he was also receiving lesser work. Both reasons are believed to have contributed to his suicide.

Among all celebrities pouring their condolences, Ekta Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared a story that read, "Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. You've served ur time in hell."

Kushal, in his suicide note, mentioned that 50% of his property/assets should be distributed among his parents and sister and the other 50% should go to his son Kian. Coming as a shocker, Karanvir Bohra was the first to announce news of Kushal's demise on Instagram.