'We are in love, that's why we stretched it this far': Madhurima Tuli on relationship with Vishal Aditya Singh

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were among the most-spoken-about couples in the house of 'Bigg Boss 13'. However do they or don't they love each other was a mystery which is now solved by Madhurima herself.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Madhurima confirmed being in love with Vishal still. She went on to state that it was love which was the reason they stretched their relationship so far, just trying to give each other one more opportunity to make things right.

When asked if Arti Singh was right in stating that they are in love with each other, Madhurima cleared, "Definitely, we were in love, we are in love that's why we have stretched it this far. I think everybody has problems in their relationships, it's just that ours became much more on the face. And we are very real and honest. So that's how it came across. But, we don't want to make a fool of ourselves now. So we are just taking one step at a time. We don't want to conclude on anything. Let's see how it goes. If it gets out the worst in us, then I think we are not meant to be together."

Madhurima Tuli was evicted from 'Bigg Boss 13' after she beat up Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan. The two shared a love-hate equation inside the house quite often, which resulted in Madhurima hitting Vishal with a slipper followed by the pan.