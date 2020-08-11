'We are back to work but it isn’t the same': Karan Wahi on shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India' amid COVID-19

Karan Wahi is currently contesting on Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India and recently opened up about the show and working during the pandemic.

Karan said, "It is the same but we got to learn so much more and do so much more. We sat at home and tried to be better at what we do. Now, we are back to work but work isn’t the same for obvious reasons. But it is better that it doesn’t look the same because if it did, then I don’t feel we will get another chance to be better," BollywoodLife reported.

Karan also spoke about how things have changed while shooting and said, "Yes, everyone is aware that they have to maintain social distance. Two reasons for that because the production has reiterated clearly that if we don’t follow the protocols and fail to maintain social distancing as laid down by the team, then we will be sent off. Nobody is to jeopardise their work, because eventually we are here to work and are getting paid for it. Most of us have said yes to the show because a) we have to work and b) we need to make money to survive. Maybe, that money might not be for basic necessities in our case but a lot of crew members need that for their daily routine."

He further added, "We have been given the leverage to keep our masks on if we are uncomfortable. That sort of camaraderie also helps us smoothen into action. I think hugs and kisses can be done once corona is over."