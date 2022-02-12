WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill plays with pigeons in quirky video, fans say ‘you are flying high’

Shehnaaz Gill is one of India's most well-known and well-liked television personalities. The actress captivated viewers with her journey on Bigg Boss 13, and she has since become known for her adorable chemistry with fellow participant Sidharth Shukla, who also won the programme that year. Shehnaaz was devastated when he died in September of last year, and her followers have been doing everything they can to support her and help her recover from the incident.

Shehnaaz's fans smiled after seeing a video she published on Friday. For that rare time, the actress shared a video of herself taking a little stroll on the beach. Shehnaaz's admirers cheered for her since she appeared happy and playful throughout the video.

She wrote, “wish i could fly away too ” in the caption of her post on Instagram.

Many fans took to the comment section and said she is already flying high, referring to her caption

Shehnaaz rose to prominence following her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Her chemistry with another contestant Sidharth attracted many followers, and they were nicknamed SidNaaz by their supporters. After Sidharth died of a heart attack in September of last year, Shehnaaz took a break from the spotlight. Last year, she released a song called Tu Yaheen Hai in Sidharth's honour.

Her brother Shehbaz, on the other hand, paid tribute to Sidharth Shukla by tattooing his face on his arm. He was also there to emotionally support Shehnaaz at her difficult time in the aftermath of Sidharth's death.