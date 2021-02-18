Viral Video: 'SidNaaz' fans go gaga over Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper with rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, lovingly known as 'SidNaaz', are one of television's most loved couples. Fans of the actors have been long awaiting confirmation from the two about their relationship status even though both Shehnaaz and Sidharth have always maintained that they are good friends.

However, on Wednesday, as 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Shehnaaz was clicked at the airport, what caught the most attention was her phone wallpaper with rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla.

Reports suggest that Shehnaaz is currently traveling to Canada to begin the shoot of her first film on Netflix. As for the wallpaper, it showed the couple's photo from Diwali last year. It was while posing for the paparazzi and checking-in at the airport that fans got a sneak peek into her phone.

Watch the viral video here.

SidNaaz fans went gaga over the same and shared videos of Shehnaaz's phone on social media. In the photo, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were seen twinning in black outfits. While Sidharth flaunted a Manish Malhotra traditional outfit, Shehnaaz wore a fan gifted suit, as they celebrated the Diwali together last year.

On Valentine's Day this year, Sidharth and Shehnaaz featured in and shared a hair oil advertisement on social media, recreating their famous 'Bigg Boss 13' champi moments.

While Sidharth and Shehnaaz haven't confirmed their relationship, they are often seen together and also celebrated their birthdays together with each other's families. Last month, on Shehnaaz's birthday, Sidharth was present with his mother and celebrated with the Punjabi singer and actor. A video of Sidharth throwing Shehnaaz in the pool had also gone viral on the internet.