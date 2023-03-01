Search icon
Viral video: Nia Sharma's sizzling dance in sexy thigh-high slit pink dress sets internet on fire, watch

Nia Sharma is highly active on social media and the TV star keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Nia sharma stuns in new dance video

TV star Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most loved and talented actresses in Indian entertainment industry. Nia Sharma has established herself as an entertainer through her superb acting and skillful dancing skills.

Now, a dance video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on the social media. In the video, Nia Sharma can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves with a group of girls. “You can’t really match up to these power puff Apsaras. Absolutely in love with your moves guys,” Nia captioned the video.

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The viral dance video of Nia Sharma has received around 35k likes so far. Netizens took to the comment section to praise the TV star with many expressing their love for actress with fire and heart emoticons.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. 

