Viral! Nia Sharma celebrates 6 million Instagram followers with sexy dance video

Nia Sharma recently crossed the 6 million mark on Instagram and celebrated it in the most unusual way. Nia took to her verified Instagram profile and posted a reel flaunting her sexy dance moves on Zum ft. Shenseea's hit song 'Rebel'.

Wearing a bright red crop shirt with a tiny pair of black denim shorts and her trusty black boots, Nia could be seen dancing like there is no tomorrow with her friend in a studio. Nia captioned the video saying, "Rebelling my way into 6 Million! Thank youuuu alll. #rebelchallenge."

In the video, Nia could be seen flaunting her waistline and teasing fans with her scintillating dance moves. Taking to her stories, Nia also revealed that the shorts she wore in her dance performance were from 10 years ago.

Nia, who is known for her bold and beautiful avatar, has her Instagram reflect her immense confidence. Recently, Nia had also posted a sizzling video with her friend Shweta Sharda strutting stylishly and then grooving to the song 'Walk' by Saucy Santana in front of her car, on the road, at midnight.

On a personal front, Nia recently also became a proud owner of a swanky car and shared her happiness with her fans. The actor posted a video in which she could be seen uncovering the car. Talking about the car, Nia bought a sports utility vehicle Volvo XC90 Inscription. The car is priced at nearly Rs 1 crore.

On the work front, Nia was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0, and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel (Naagin 4) which went off the air in 2020. She was also declared the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India which was shot amid the coronavirus pandemic.