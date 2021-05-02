Watch: Bharti Singh breaks down talking about mother's COVID-19 diagnosis on 'Dance Deewane 3'

Bharti Singh recently broke down on the sets of 'Dance Deewane 3' as she spoke about the devastation caused by COVID-19 in India and how she feared for her mother's life after her coronavirus diagnosis. The video of the same recently went viral and was shared by Colors TV from 'Dance Deewane 3'.

Bharti was seen in the video saying in Hindi, "Corona is making us weep, taking so many lives. My mother had tested positive. My mother would call and, in one such a call, revealed how there was a 'uncle' in the neighbourhood who had died. She would cry, I was fearful thinking 'will I get a phone call?'"

Bharti further said, "Itna zyada tod dia hai Corona ne (Corona has broken us all)."

In the video clip, as Bharti was speaking, Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi were seen wiping tears from their eyes. In earlier episodes of Dance Deewane many veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, and Asha Parekh visit the sets.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc in India. India recorded 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while 3,689 deaths were registered and 3,07,865 patients discharged, as per Health Ministry data on Sunday. Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan account for 72.72% of the new cases.

The second wave saw many Bollywood celebrities also testing positive to the virus. Names included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, and many others.