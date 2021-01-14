Viral! 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Sriti Jha recites a poem about being asexual

'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyavati Bhava' actor Sriti Jha has been going viral and grabbing headlines for reciting a poem named 'Confessions of a Romantic Asexual'.

The video from 2020 is being widely shared by audiences and her fans on social media platforms. The video is from Spoken Fest in Mumbai in January 2020, and shows Sriti emotionally rendering a poem on being a romantic asexual.

Check it out here.

In the video, Sriti also speaks about how when people are talking about the Me Too movement and consent, she has 'learned to lie in words and in moans'. People called Sriti brave for her poem and for sharing her experience with the world.

For the uninformed, Sriti played the role of Pragya Mishra on 'Kumkum Bhagya', which started airing in 2014. It was among the most popular shows on Indian television for many years, replaced only by its successor, 'Kundali Bhagya'. Sriti reprised her role as Pragya on 'Kundali Bhagya' as well.

Before her Zee TV show, in 2011, Sriti had played the role of Jhanvi, a victim of domestic violence in 'Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava', opposite Karanvir Bohra. In 2012, Sriti had denied reports that she was dating her Saubhagyavati Bhava co-star Harshad Chopra.

She had said, "People ask me this question a lot, but even though I want to say that we are just friends, I don’t, as I know it will be taken in another connotation."

"Love is a lot of magic and madness followed by marriage. These are the three M's for me. I think these three keep life intact. I am a very filmi person and would like the magic and the madness to remain in my marriage forever," she had added.