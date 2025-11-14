Watch viral video: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after Abhishek Upmanyu asks for his 'jaaydaad' on KBC 17

Apart from Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ravi Gupta and Harsh Gujral also did not leave any stone unturned to make it one of the most humorous and entertaining episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the game show airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, continues to be more than just a test of knowledge. The show is now a blend of wit, warmth, and life-changing moments. With Big B's trademark charm and the contestants' quirky anecdotes, each episode becomes a treat for viewers. The upcoming episode of KBC 17 will feature some of India's most popular stand-up comedians — Harsh Gujral, Ravi Gupta, Abhishek Upmanyu, and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

In one of the promos from the episode, we can see the banter between Amitabh and Abhishek as the stand-up comic jokingly says, "Mera naam Abhishek hai...Apna hi beta samajh kar sawaal puchiyega aur jaaydaad likhiyega." The superstar bursts into laughter at the witty remark.

The fun continues as Big B teasingly points out that he has left three jobs. To which Abhishek, with his signature poker-faced humour, responds, "Some people say I quit, but I say I got kicked out." He adds, "Meri koi galti nahi thi, sir. Woh na, mere negatives pe zyada dhyaan de rahe the. Jaise "time pe nahi aate ho." Par yeh positive nahi dekhte ki jaata toh main time pe hi hoon", leaving everyone in splits.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 too had such a special episode with two stand-up comedians - Samay Raina and Tanmay Bhat, and two YouTubers - Bhuvan Bam and Kamiya Jani, joining Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat.

