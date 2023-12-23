Watch: Vicky Jain tries to slap Ankita Lokhande, leaves Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty shocked, netizens react

Vicky Jain's behaviour left Ankita Lokhande speechless, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey shocked.

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, a heated argument happened between Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar because of food items, however, Ankita Lokhande intervened in their conversation. After this, Vicky got irritated and it seemed that he was trying to slap Ankita.

Vicky's behaviour left Ankita speechless, Abhishek and Arun Mashettey shocked. Vicky, however, refuted the claims, stating that he wasn't attempting to slap Ankita but was simply trying to grab his blanket. Ankita stood by her husband, defending his actions.

During arguments, Vicky Bhaiya aggressively tried to get out of the blanket and looked like he was trying to hit his wife Ankita Lokhande on national television pic.twitter.com/9s7roCZy8A — #BiggBoss_Tak(@BiggBoss_Tak) December 22, 2023

The video of this incident is going viral on social media. Netizens have also reacted to it and slammed Vicky for his behaviour. One of the social media users wrote, "Yeh Dekho how aggressive Vicky bhaiya is with his own wife in a room full of people he just met few weeks ago on the show to akele mai kaise honge Vicky bhaiya."

Offoo Vicky Jain almost tried to hit slap #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/XW11KX46yG — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) December 22, 2023

The second one said, "Ankita ko bhi pta tha kya hone wala tha, but Ankita rishta hai krke chup reh gyi." The third person commented, "Yaar Ankita ka natural reaction bhot zyaada sad tha.. " The fourth one said, "Ankita reaction makes it clear this has happend before too..feeling bad for her." The fifth one said, "Pura dunia dekh liya. #AnkitaLokhadne is shocked. Clearly seeing. #AbhishekKumar and #ArunSrikanthMashettey is also shocked nd didn't like this. #VickyJain really tried to hit her wife but he stopped because of camera and he beat her at home for sure."

The couple is often seen fighting with each other in the house and recently, their argument led to the actress asking for divorce, refusing to go back home with her husband.

In the latest episode, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were seen talking to Ayesha Khan, the new wild card contestant, about how she and Munawar first met. The topic swiftly shifted to talking about married life wherein Vicky Jain jokingly talked about the sufferings of married men which angered Ankita Lokhande.

Vicky Jain said, "I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they go through and what they suffer." To this, Ankita Lokhande said, "If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let’s get a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you."

Later, she was seen talking to Ayesha Khan and said that she felt dominated by Vicky Jain. She said, "I know Vicky loves me but he isn’t offering me what I want. I feel controlled and dominated by him at times. I’ve noticed how he stops me every time I get into a fight with a male contestant."