Watch: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande break down after their mothers enter Bigg Boss house and talk about their fights

Bigg Boss 17 contestants and real-life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been making headlines for their ugly fights inside the controversial house. Netizens often slam Vicky for 'disrespecting' his wife.

In the latest promo of Salman Khan's show, both Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's mothers enter the house. Vicky Jain's mother talked about their ugly fights and said they never fight at home but they are having ugly fights inside the house. Hearing this, Vicky Jain breaks down and starts crying.

Tomorrow's Parents-Teacher Meeting: Ankita & Vicky's mother



Vicky's mother blames Ankita for not taking care of Vicky & fighting with him?

Earlier, Bigg Boss' Vicky bhaiya was captured giving emotional support to seemingly distressed Sana Raees Khan. What irked internet users was the way Sana was holding Vicky's hand throughout their discussion.

In the 59-second video, Sana tried to hold Vicky's hand multiple times, and Vicky was cheerfully speaking to Sana. This video from the live feed went viral on the internet, and Vicky is getting brutally trolled for it. On Reddit, Sana and Vicky's video was shared with the caption, "Vicky and Sana Holding Hands For those that are interested."

As soon as the video was shared, several internet users slammed Vicky was disrespecting his wife Ankita Lokhande. A netizen wrote, "This is weird. Also, this is the same Vicky who had an issue when Ankita danced with Chintu for a task." Another netizen wrote, "I don’t think he’s trying to hold the hand here Sana is trying to get him to hold her hand." An internet user slammed Vicky for not supporting Ankita even when she was vulnerable, "It's not wrong until u realise he has never held Ankita's hand, never, not even when she was crying, uske haath me kya suiye chubti hai tumko. Such a useless husband he is." Another internet user wrote, "When man does this it’s fine no issue but if in his place Ankita or some other woman did it she would be criticized. I am sorry this is so wrong-Ankita was right now when I think of it."