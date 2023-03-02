Search icon
Watch: Urfi Javed trolled for bizarre outfit made of table cover, netizens say, 'have some shame'

Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for her bizarre outfit made from a table cover. Watch the viral video below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

From her bold outfits to bold statements, Urfi Javed has always managed to grab headlines. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress has once again caught everyone’s attention with another outfit that she claims to have made from the dining table’s cover.

Urfi Javed was papped on Thursday afternoon while she was going for her shoot for Eloelo app. In the video posted by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, the model-actress can be seen wearing a black body suit with white heels and a plastic cover wrapped as a skirt. In the video, Javed said, “Dinning table se banaya, haan sach mein dining table ka jo cover hota hai use stitch kiya hai (I made this from the dining table, yes truly I have stitched the dining table’s cover to make this dress)".

When Urfi Javed went live on the Eloelo app, she expressed her love for Ranveer Singh and said, "I and Ranveer Singh have very similar taste in fashion. People call him Urfi Javed of boys and call me Ranveer Singh of girls." When asked how much she would rate the actor on fashion sense she replied, "15/10, I love him, he is amazing". In the same Instagram live, when asked what would she wear for a job interview if given a choice of wedding lehenga, bikini, or sack, the model replied, "I would go for a bikini to make sure I get the job".

Well, like always, Urfi’s bizarre style was not much appreciated by the netizens and she got trolled for her outfit yet again. Some people commented, "This girl wants to get famous from trolling and this is happening too". another comment read, "Have some shame Urfi, wonder what she gets from showing nudity and vulgarity in the name of fashion". "She has wrapped plastic instead of wearing a skirt", wrote another user, while another asked her, "Now will she eat food on her dress?".

