Watch: Urfi Javed schools person for filming her without permission, tells bodyguard to delete video

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed recently lost her cool on a spectator who recorded her video from his phone, without her consent. The actress confronted the person and asked her to delete the video. The whole incident was captured by Viral Bhayani, and it is going viral among netizens

In the video captured by Viral, Uorfi aka Urfi Javed confronted the person, “Phone do, check karwao naa (Give me your phone, let me check).” When the man refused to give his phone actress’ bodyguard stepped in and snatched his phone. Urfi asked the bodyguard to check the person’s phone if there is any video of her. This happened when Urfi was on a set and a person started to make her video hideously. This left the actress angry and she decided to confront him and made him delete the video.

Watch the video

One of her team members also came running toh the location and upon asking what happened, Urfi could be seen frustratingly saying, “Video bana rahe hai, maine kaha tha naa aapko video nahi banaegi (He is making a video. I already told you no videos should be taken)” she further made her bodyguard delete the video found in the man’s phone.

After watching the video, netizens thought she was being arrogant and commented, “Fans hai agar video bana liya toh kya galat kiya bechara hadh hai yar urfi itna ghamandi kaise ho gayi fans ke sath aisa kar rahi hai isko zindagi main koi Bollywood main kaam nahi dega (What’s wrong if a fan makes your video, since when Urfi got so arrogant that she is illtreating her fans, no one would give her work in Bollywood ever)”

Another user said, “It's a crime to snatch his phone without his consent, they could only request him to delete it” Another user sarcastically attacked her fashion sense and said, “Normal kapde pehni hai isliye manaa kar rahi (She is wearing normal clothes that’s why she is asking not to take video)” On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14.