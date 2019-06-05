Watch: This 'smash'ing performance of Indians at 'America's Got Talent' is blowing people's minds!

'America's Got Talent' is one of the shows which have got the world face-to-face with some spectaculat talents. India, which has reached a level that even Google's CEO is an Indian, is not much far behind when it comes to talent. A recent example of that are Karamjit and Karawjit Singh.

Karamjit and Karawjit Singh are not two brothers who participated in America's one-of-the most watched and longest running reality shows, but they have a rather unusual way of meeting each other. 7 feet 5 inch tall Karawjit Singh is the tallest police inspector in the world. Karamjit happened to meet him on the road, and they bonded via an unusual talent.

Karamjit Singh uses Karawjit Singh as a muse for a dangerous and rather 'smash'ing act. During the act, Karawjit lies close to coconuts and melons. Karamjit, on the other hand, rubs a huge amount of salt over his eyes and covers his face completely, going around smashing the coconuts and melons. It is quite visible that he cannot see a single thing since Karamjit even smashes the floor in many moments during the act.

This act left the judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel jumping on their seats. The judges alone are however not to be blamed since the audiences too were left gasping for breath looking at the deadly performance.

The video from 'America's Got Talent' has become of the most viral videos on the internet. It has already garnered around four million views on video-streaming channel YouTube.

Take a look at the dangerous stunt here:

Some comments on the video have even compared the hammer used by Karamjit to Thor, a fictional character, who has the strength to not only hold but also use the most powerful hammer in the world. More so, fans from across the world have been praising Indians and India because of the act.