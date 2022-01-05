Watch: TMKOC's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi hurriedly drags his trolley bag at airport

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal is our favourite character from the show. His funny antics and goofy expressions give us laugh out moments. Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi is funny in the reel, but he is witty in real life too, and his recent airport spotting is definite proof about it. In this video, you will see a rushed Dilip Joshi, dragging his trolley bag haywire, and running towards his car. This moment certainly reminds us of Jethalal's daily struggle.

Watch the video

Recently in an interview with Times of India, when Dilip was asked if he wish to quit the show, the actor said, "My show is a comedy show and it's fun being a part of it. So till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on."

Dilip further revealed that he had received new offers for some other shows, but he is dedicated to the show. "I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy with it. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason."

Joshi who has done smaller roles in movies like 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' 'Humraaz' is still open to doing films, "I have so much more to do in terms of acting. Life abhi puri baaki padi hai. The movies of today are taking up such wonderful subjects, so I would never leave a good film role if I am offered. Right now I am enjoying what is happening in my life." Joshi said.