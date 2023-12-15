Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande dance adorably in throwback viral video, fans say 'they were so happy'

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput looks adorable while dancing together in viral video.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was one of the most loved and celebrated actors in India, is still being missed by millions of his fans. Every day, his videos are being shared by his fans on social media. In one of the latest clips, he can be seen grooving with Ankita Lokhande.

The video has been shared by one of the fan pages of Ankita Lokahnde. Fans have been reacting to the clip, one of them wrote, “If they both were together they could have been like another shahrukh and gauri, they both lost their strength.” The second one said, “If someone leaves you for a stupid career then THERE’S NO LOVE.”

The third one said, “She was taking care of him like a child.” The fourth one said, “Why the Past love life always looks beautiful only when it's impossible to repeat.” The fifth person commented, “Sushant ne acaha nhi kiya ankita uske pyrr me deeply involv thi ekdm se ksi ko.lyf se nikl do to bhut pain hota h ksa karma mila.” The sixth one said, “Break up kyu Kiya tum dono ne ajj app dono eksath hote n apke fan apko dekhke khush hote.”

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput began dating when they were shooting the popular ZEE TV show Pavitra Rishta and their relationship lasted seven years. In the Bigg Boss 17 episode, the actress was seen discussing about the late actor with Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.

When Abhishek asked Ankita how he should start his Bollywood career, she told him to believe in himself and work hard. Remembering Sushant, she added, "Ek time tha jab kisi ko karna tha, mujhe vishwas tha woh karlega. Uska kitne log mazak udaate the, but main hamesha usse kehti thi ki nahi baby tu karega. I always felt that he can do it. We both stood by each other always. Jab woh moment aaya, Kai Po Che Ki screening, woh bahot alag moment tha. Main bahut royi thi. Woh bahot talented tha. Talent se zyada I feel woh hardworking tha. (There was a time when one wanted to venture into Bollywood, and I was confident that he'd be able to pull it off, and he did. People used to make fun of him, but I motivated him. When it actually happened, it was surreal. I remember crying at the screening of Kai Po Che. He was immensely talented, but more than talent he was extremely hardworking)."