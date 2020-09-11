Watch: Sidharth Shukla was asked about Shehnaaz Gill by paparazzi; this is what he had to say

Fans of #SidNaaz have been loving their chemistry during and after their stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth Shukla, who enjoys a huge fanbase after his stint and win in 'Bigg Boss 13', on Thursday was seen donning a new haircut. The paparazzi caught Sidharth Shukla in Andheri and one of them went ahead and asked him about Shenaaz Gill. There has been immense pressure from SidNaaz fans on paps to catch the two somewhere on camera. Well, people want some confirmation if they are indeed dating or not. In this video, the pap is seen requesting Sidharth Shukla to be with Shehnaaz Gill somewhere to which he is seen replying hilariously, "Abey yaar."

Check out the video here.

Fans of #SidNaaz have been loving their chemistry during and after their stint in Bigg Boss 13 and though they maintain that they're good friends, their fans hope to see them as a couple soon. Sidharth and Shehnaaz recently got together for a promotional campaign much to the excitement of the fans. They even shared the videos on the Instagram pages which instantly went viral.

Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote on his Instagram page, "Har mushkil ghadi mein jo sath nibhaye. Woh dost bhi toh family jaisi ban jaye. Shehnaaz ko meri taraf se #ChatpataShukriya. #TedhiHaiParMeriHai". While Shehnaaz captioned the video stating, "Jitni chatpati main hu, utna chatpata mera shurkiya bhi hona chahiye na? Yeh Kurkure sa #ChatpataShukriya Sid ko, mushkil ghadiyo mein family banke mera khayal rakhne ke liye".

However, Sidharth's new hairdo makes us wonder whether the actor was spotted in his new look for 'Broken But Beautiful 3' or just did it for a change. There have been speculations that Sidharth is part of Ekta Kapoor's show, but an official confirmation is awaited. Sidharth Shukla has stepped out many times throughout the lockdown, and now it looks like he might have a new project in hand too.