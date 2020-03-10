Watch: Sidharth Shukla throws challenge at Shehnaz Gill, she responds

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's adorable PDA continues even outside of the 'Bigg Boss 13' house. In a recent instance, Sidharth threw a challenge at Shehnaz Gill. The 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', who is currently featuring on the Television show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' accepted the challenge head-on.

Challenging Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla posted a video of him eating the Kurkure. Called the Kurkure challenge, he asked Shehnaz to guess the masalas in the packet. Posting the video, he wrote, "The trophy came home but the real mystery still remains unanswered. @shehnaazgill you will be the real champion if you can guess the masalas of the all new range of Kurkure. It’s got a delightful taste but #KyaMasaleHain? #BaapReBaap #BaapReBaapChallenge @kurkuresnacks"

Here's the video:

Shehnaz responded to the same. She took the challenge head-on, but was unable to guess which masalas were in it. Calling herself 'already a winner' because he challenged her, Shehnaz wrote, "Tune challenge kar diya, I am already a winner! But yeh toh is real golmaal @realsidharthshukla Kurkure Gazab Golmaal and Herapheri Hungama.. Wow taste! But inn mein #KyaMasaleHain, @sonambajwa, Chal you try! #BaapReBaap #BaapReBaapChallenge@kurkuresnacks"

See her video here:

Although their PDA has continued, a few days back when Sidharth was asked for an update on SidNaaz, he teased the journalist and said 'what SidNaaz, ask about Sidharth Shukla also!' On the other hand, Sidharth is expected to join Shehnaz on 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' soon, yet again.