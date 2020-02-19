Watch: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai reunite for Paras Chhabra-Shehnaz Gill's 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

After 'Bigg Boss 13', Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have come together once again for the Television show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. While Sidharth came in order to help Shehnaz Gill pick a groom for herself, Rashami Desai supported Paras Chhabra in picking a bride.

The video shared shows, Rashami Desai, picking a bride for Paras Chhabra. The female who came as a potential bride brought a bowl of halwa with her. She went on to tell the host Maniesh Paul that the way to impress a man is through his stomach and Rashami said that is not true.

Furthermore, Rashami went on to do a 'task' with the woman. Rashami said that she has to guess the ingredients in the dishes which she will be fed when blindfolded. Prompt came Sidharth Shukla's question, "Rashami tereko lagta hai ki tu kuch khilayegi uske baad woh jawaab dene ki haalat mein rahegi?" On hearing so, Rashami only smiled.

Here's the video:

On 'Bigg Boss 13', the trophy winner Sidharth Shukla was often heard criticizing Rashami Desai for feeding him burnt parathas. While Sidharth and Rashami mostly fought in the house, they had some moments and undeniable chemistry, which was noticed even by Sidharth's 'friend with emotional attachment' Shehnaz Gill.