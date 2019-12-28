Watch: Sidharth almost chokes when Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty enters Bigg Boss 13 house in Shukla-Asim fight

Ever since Shehnaz Gill has become the captain in Bigg Boss 13 house, some housemates have assured to target her. In the latest episode, Madhurima Tuli refused to perform her vessel duty, and other people now appear to be following suit. In the promo of Saturday night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Vishal points out that the washroom is not cleaned.

Vishal Aditya Singh told Shehnaz to look into the matter, and soon after, Shehnaz assigned Asim Riaz the bathroom duty. Questioning her decision, Asim asks Sidharth Shukla to work too. Sidharth was then heard telling Asim to speak on his face. The discussion then turned into a heated argument.

Paras Chhabra asked Asim to stop crying like a baby (directed towards the cribbing) and Shehnaz defended Sidharth stating he is her friend and thus she is upset that Asim got Shukla in between the matter.

When everything appeared calm, and Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill were chilling on their bed, Rohit Shetty gave them a surprise by entering the house from Sidharth's bed itself. This got everyone confused and surprised. Shehnaz screamed 'what the fuck' which Sidharth, after a moment of surprise, greeted Rohit Shetty. Paras Chhabra too asked if Khatron Ke Khiladi will enter Bigg Boss 13 and was ignored.

Looking at the massive fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Rohit Shetty had to interfere and talk to them in person. While greeting them, Rohit rubbed his Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Sidharth Shukla's head, asking him what's wrong. Sidharth reacted to the same by almost choking.

Take a look:

Omgg sid looks like a baby!! This is so cute pic.twitter.com/nNCLlJSqqo — aise larki layla (@flakeofice) December 27, 2019

Rohit reminded Asim and Sidharth that they were once friends, adding that nobody is being biased against Sidharth Shukla for any reason. In conclusion, Shetty asked Sidharth and Asim to behave like two matured adults.