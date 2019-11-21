Watch: Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz take 'Bigg Boss 13' house down with constant fights
The fight between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz refuses to die down, even after three days, and this time Shefali Jariwala is blamed too
Bigg Boss 13 has been a constant rollercoaster ride for contestants. Amidst this ride, it was assumed that Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are the constant support for each other in the madhouse. However, it now appears that there is a gap between the two friends which probably will never be filled.
In a promo of Bigg Boss 13 episode 52, Asim Riaz was seen talking to Siddharth Shukla face-to-face. Not talking, Asim was rather seen screaming at Siddharth and stating that he laughs at Shukla's behaviour. Upon hearing so, Siddharth pushes Asim away and the housemates come in between them.
In another promo, each and every housemate is seen targetting Shefali Jariwala for the fight between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Shukla himself hints that Shefali wanted a separate team, consisting of Asim, Himanshi and herself, which is why she saved the two from evictions. Furthermore, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were heard calling Shefali names. They even turned to ask Hindustani Bhau's opinion, but when he took a neutral stand, Paras asked Bhau to stand by the right thing.
See the promos here:
Kya #BiggBoss ke aadesh ko nazarandaaz karke @sidharth_shukla ne ki #AsimRiaz ke saath haatha-paayi? Dekhiye kya hoga iska anjaam aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot. @vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/dCyaiFO7lF— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2019
Kab tak chalega #AsimRiaz aur @sidharth_shukla ka yeh jhagda? Kya hoga ispe #BiggBoss ka vaar? Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot.@vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4DWbqiYnkc— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2019
Gharwalon ko lag raha hai ki @shefalijariwala hai ghar ki nayi Mastermind! What’s your say? Dekhiye #BiggBoss13 aaj raat 10:30 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot.@vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/P0bRQMmU61— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2019
Asim was often seen telling Siddharth that he does not trust Shehnaz Gill. Asim also often showed his disappointment over bringing Shehnaz back in the group. He also stated that he fears about Shukla's closeness with Devoleena. On the other hand, both Siddharth and Asim, before their full-fledged fight, were heard discussing that they would fight to 'create drama' on the show. The coming episodes could probably give us a better hint about what is really up between Siddharth and Asim.