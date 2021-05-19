Shweta Tiwari shares BTS video from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' captured by 'most talented guy on the sets', find out

Shweta Tiwari is making the most of Cape Town while shooting for 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. The actor is raising the temperature by flaunting her toned figure. Moreover, her fellow competitors are making sure to capture her through their lens as no one did before. Those celebs include Abhinav Shukla and Arjun Bijlani. Now, the 'Bigg Boss 14; contestant shot a video with Shweta and it's worth watching!

In the video, the 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actor is seen wearing an athleisure set and showing off her flashboard abs. She is seen walking in style, blowing her hair with a dryer in a sensuous way and just enjoying being captured by Abhinav. The video has the song 'Under The Sun' by Diiv in the backdrop.

Shweta captioned the video stating, "BTS with The most talented Guy on the sets @ashukla09 #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown (mask off only for the shot)."

During an interaction with BollywoodLife, when Abhinav was asked about becoming the 'official photographer' of Shweta, he said, "Photography has always been my passion, and I love both my lives in front of the camera and behind the camera. So there was no chance of me coming to Cape Town without my camera, to specially capture beautiful glimpses of the city. This has now also made me the official photographer for all my fellow contestants, and in our free time that we get in between shoots, I have been able to click some interesting pictures of them all. I have photographed Arjun, Shweta, Divyanka Tripathi and the rest, and it's been great fun getting a chance to balance doing what I am truly passionate about whilst working."