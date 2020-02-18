Watch: Shehnaaz Gill breaks down on seeing Sidharth Shukla on 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

It's been only a few days since Bigg Boss 13 ended with Sidharth Shukla declared as the winner. But looks like the contestants can't get enough of each other and are spending time even after leaving the house. Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill have got a reality show for themselves where they are in search of their soulmates. Titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the new reality show kickstarted on Monday.

Now, the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have unveiled a new promo from the show which shows the reunion the SidNaaz. Yes, Sidharth is all set to appear on the reality show to support Shehnaaz. In the video, Gill is blindfolded and asked to recognise someone by just a touch. The moment she holds Sidharth's hands, Shehnaaz says that it feels like he has come. She removes her blindfold and sees him standing right in front of her.

The Punjabi singer breaks down in tears and they hug each other tightly. Sidharth's voice is heard in the background where he sees he will be always there for Shehnaaz. The actor also states that he wouldn't have missed being a part of the reality show.

The channel shared the promo with a caption stating, "#Sidnaaz are back @realsidharthshukla aa gaye hain @shehnaazgill ke liye sahi daavedaar chunne ke liye. #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein, aaj raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @voot"

Check it out below:

Earlier post winning the show, during the media interaction when Sidharth was asked about Shehnaaz, he had said, "My journey for however long it was and I have been able to be in it is also because of my moments with Shehnaaz."