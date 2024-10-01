Watch: Shark Tank India season 4 starts filming with OG judges and new hosts, netizens ask premiere date

Shark Tank India season 4 will soon start streaming on SonyLIV. The OTT giant shared the first BTS video featuring the judges Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Ritesh Agarwal.

After three successful seasons, the business reality show Shark Tank India is set to return for its fourth season soon. The show involves entrepreneurs pitching their businesses to the 'sharks' who then decide if they would like to invest in their ideas in exchange for a portion of the equity in their companies.

The first episode has begun filiming with the four OG sharks - Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO at People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited), and Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder and CEO at Lenskart). Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and Group CEO at OYO), who joined the show in its last season, is seen as the fifth judge.

The OTT giant SonyLIV shared the BTS video from the shooting of Shark Tank India 4 on its social media handles. As soon as the clip was shared, netizens started asking for the premiere date of the upcoming season. One Instagram user asked, "When will the episodes be out?", while another added, "Will the show start in December? Please tell."

After the first season was hosted by VJ-actor Rannvijay Singh and the stand up comedian Rahul Dua took on the hosting duties in the second and the third seasons, the fourth season will again see change in the hosts. Stand up comedian Ashish Solanki and actress Sahiba Bali will add their own unique flavour to the show as the new hosts.



Since its debut, the business reality series has encouraged countless Indians to present their entrepreneurial dreams. This year’s campaign, "Sirf Dream Job Nahi, Apne Dream Idea Ke Peeche Bhaagega India," will showcase passionate entrepreneurs and dreamers pitching their best to turn their aspirations into reality. Shark Tank India season 4 will soon start streaming on SonyLIV.

