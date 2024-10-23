In the latest promo, Bigg Boss sends Arfeen Khan to jail and announces that his wife Sara Arfeen Khan will have to leave the house in the next 24 hours.

After Gunaratna Sadavarte's exit and Hema Sharma's eviction, Sara Arfeen Khan could become the next contestant to leave the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the latest promo of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss asks Arfeen Khan to go to jail, which is now occupied by Avinash Mishra, and announces that his wife Sara would have to leave the show.

Bigg Boss makes all the housemates listen to an audio clip in which Arfeen can be heard saying, "Mere hisaab se usse yahan nahi aana chahiye tha (In my opinion, she shouldn't have come here)." As Bigg Boss announces that Sara will be ousted from the house, she is seen breaking down into tears in the last couple of seconds. The whole clip will be played in the upcoming episode and audiences will get to know if Arfeen and Sara have broken any rule to deserve this punishment.

The promo was captioned, "Time ke Tandav ne khela aisa khel, Sara ne bhugti sazaa aur Arfeen ko mili jail." Reacting to the same, netizens shared their amusing reactions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Bigg Boss is divorce specialist", while another added, "They are a cunning couple so literally happy for them."

Meanwhile, the other contestants in Bigg Boss 18 are Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Karan Veer Mehra, and Shrutika Arjun.

