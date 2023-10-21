Headlines

Television

Television

Watch: Salman Khan plays garba with Kangana Ranaut, dances with Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon at Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff to join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

After a week full of drama and fights, the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar is all set to happen today (October 21). Salman Khan will be joined by other few guests that will add to the entertainment in the show. 

A promo of Bigg Boss 17’s Weekend Ka Vaar is going viral on social media which shows Salman Khan grooving to Ganapath’s new song Hum Aaye Hain with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. While Kriti and Tiger were seen twining in black, Salman Khan also opted for a black t-shirt, grey jacket and black jeans. The three were also seen having a fun conversation and laughing their hearts out. 

Not only this, Kangana Ranaut will also be joining Salman Khan on the show to promote her upcoming movie Tejas. The actress was seen playing Garba with the host on the stage. The actress looks beautiful in a lavender off-shoulder dress. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 27.

Not only this, the Weekend Ka Vaar promo also shows Salman Khan taking class of Isha Malviya for first accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence and then agreeing to share the room and bed with him. He called Isha “self-obsessed.”

This week, 3 contestants are nominated-Abhishek Kumar, Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra-to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house: However, since it’s the first week, there are reports that the host might announce no eviction, however, there is no confirmation about the same yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy thriller also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif and is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali, November 12. The movie will also have a action-packed cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. 

