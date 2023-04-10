Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Rupali Ganguly reacts as her friend names adopted elephant after her character Anupamaa in Kenya

Rupali Ganguly said that she is overwhelmed as he friend adopted an elephant and named him after Anupamaa character in Kenya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

Watch: Rupali Ganguly reacts as her friend names adopted elephant after her character Anupamaa in Kenya
Credit: Rupali Ganguly/Instagram

Television actress Rupali Ganguly, who needs no introduction as she is the lead actress in the top show Anupamaa and has won millions of hearts with her acting skills, reacted after her friend Bhavana adopted an elephant in Kenya and named Mayan, a famous character from her show.

The actress, while speaking to Viral Bhayani, said that she is overwhelmed and mentioned, “I have always told that I have a spirit of a tiger, a soul of an elephant and I am as loyal as a dog.”

Earlier, Anupamaa fans were complaining about the actress’ long monologues and repetitive dialogues. Later, in her interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly talked about her repetitive dialogues and said, "Fans ki baatein sar aankhon par. My makers know very well what they are trying to convey through Anupamaa. Whatever his (producer Rajan Shahi’s) vision, I will try and do it with my utmost conviction and portray whatever he has visualised for Anupamaa to do. I will do it with my utmost capability and abilities."

Rupali Ganguly also said that she has full faith in the makers and would always stand by them. Adding to this Anupamaa star also mentioned that she respected the vision of her producer as it is his show and truly believed his views. She added, "I have never questioned him 'aisa kyun, vaisa kyun?' (Why this, why not that). If he believes in it, I believe in it. With due respect to everybody, Anupamaa is a story that Rajan wanted to tell and I am glad that people connected to his characters, and his story-telling. So whatever scenes he writes, whatever things he has decided for Anupamaa to do, it is totally his call. I am sure he does have a vision for anything that is happening in Anupamaa and I go completely with it. I will never question him and I do not have a take on any of my scenes. I love everything happening in Anupamaa and I will stand by it no matter what."

Read|Anupamaa: Aghori star Ibrar Yakub joins Rupali Ganguly lead show

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Shama Sikander raises the mercury as she poses in white bikini in snowy Gulmarg, see pics
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi news: Woman shot at by daughter’s live-in partner, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.