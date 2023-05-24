Watch: Rupali Ganguly cries inconsolably after attending her Anupamaa co-star Nitesh Pandey's funeral

Stills of Rupali Ganguly leaving from Nitesh Pandey's residence

Actor Nitesh Pandey's demise has left the television fraternity shocked. Nitesh passed away at the age of 51 on May 23, and his Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly is also shattered by his demise. The actress paid a visit to Pandey's residence to attend her late co-star's funeral.

Viral Bhayani shared the video of Rupali Ganguly arriving at Nitesh's residence. A few moments later, Viral shared another video where Rupali was tapped leaving from the residence and rushing towards her car with moist eyes. After seating inside the car, Rupali couldn't control her tears and cried inconsolably. Rupali covered her face and tried to stop her tears with her dupatta, but the pain of the loss was clearly visible in her eyes.

Watch the video

As soon as the video was uploaded, several of her fans and netizens consoled the actress and sympathised with her. A fan wrote, "I can feel her pain." Another fan wrote, "She's been crying her eyes are swollen, @rupaliganguly please be strong." A netizen wrote, "Akele dukhi bhi nai hone dete!"

The 51-year-old actor breathed his last at Lagatpuri near Nasik where he was shooting last night. His sudden death at the age of 51 has left the industry in shock. In recent years, a number of famous TV and film personalities have suffered from fatal cardiac arrests in their 30s and 40s. The list includes Rituparno Ghosh (aged 49), Raj Kaushal (49), Vivek Shauq (47), Amit Mistry (47), Inder Kumar (44), Abir Goswami (37) and Aarthi Agarwal (31) and more other big personalities.