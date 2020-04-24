Watch: Remo, Divyanka, Anita, Erica, Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Sriti, Surbhi & other TV actors recreate 'Bigg Boss' virtually

A few weeks back, Indian Cinema actors came together virtually for a short film titled Family which was shot at their respective homes. From Bollywood, South Cinema to Punjabi and Bollywood, everyone came together and this left an impressive mark on movie fans. Now, it's time for Hindi TV series actors who came together as they have locked inside Bigg Boss house. The initiative is headed by Ekta Kapoor along with Binaifer Kohli, Gul Khan, Fazila Allana, Abhishek Rege, JD Majethia and Anil Wanvari.

TV celebrities include Remo D’Souza, Aasif Sheikh, Aditi Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Aura Bhatnagar, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Karan V Grover, Karan Jotwani, Karishma Tanna, Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Parth Samthaan, Reem Shaikh, Rohitashv Gour, Sehban Azim, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shailesh Lodha, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Sriti Jha, Surbhi Jyoti and Vikram Singh Chauhan. They all shot at their respective homes and Remo turned Bigg Boss for them and gave tasks of doing household chores.

Check out the video below:

Talking about the initiative, Ekta said in a statement, "The video is a collective effort by the television producers association of our country. The current scenario calls for us to be unified, now more than ever. And the common language is that of entertainment. We got all our top tv stars to partake in it so that it connects with people across. We are in this together and this is our endeavour to encourage people to stay home."

While JD stated, "Though TV industry is widely spread everyone connected from artist, technicians, workers to producers are always a phone call away, especially for their Fans. One message from Ekta Kapoor on producers group and here we have a Multi starring entertaining Quarantined film by the TV fraternity. Fans will enjoy this and get to understand the kind of time and efforts gone in making this film without any artists being under the same roof."