Watch: Raveena Tandon plants kiss on Kapil Sharma's cheeks after roasting him, he says 'ek do aur karo..'

Raveena Tandon plants kiss on Kapil Sharma's cheeks after roasting him

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television. Recently, Raveena Tandon along with Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga and Sudha Murthy graced the show with their presence and were seen having a fun time. Makers released a teaser of the full episode on Instagram wherein Raveena can be seen planting a kiss on Kapil Sharma’s cheeks after roasting him for his looks.

On Tuesday, Sony TV official shared a clip from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the clip, Raveena Tandon can be seen recalling her Andaaz Aapna Aapna look. The actress said, “Andaz Apna Apna me aise ghungraale..perm wale baal… Maine kyu banaye waise, ye sab cheezey baad mein sochte he ki yaar…" (In Andaz Apna Apna I had such curly hair and I now feel why did I do that to myself, so these things one realizes much later).”

Kapil Sharma then added, “I think har kisi ko lagta ki yaar apni purani waali photos dekho na… koi bhi dekhe…" (I think every single person feels the same when they see their old pictures).” To this, Raveena Tandon sarcastically replied, “Tum toh abhi ke hi photo dekhke bhi yahi bolte hoge?" (You must be saying the same with your current pictures too).”

Raveena Tandon’s comment made everyone in the audience as well as the guests laugh their hearts out, however, after this, she was seen planting a kiss on Kapil Sharma’s cheeks.

Kapil Sharma then joked, “Agar aisi beizzati karke ye sab milna he toh ek do aur karo!" (If you want to insult me and then kiss me after that then you can insult me more often!).”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was last seen in Nandita Das’ movie Zwigato and Raveena Tandon was last seen in the movie KGF 2. The actress will be next seen in the movie Ghudchadi helmed by Binoy Gandhi. The romantic-comedy film is scheduled to release on September 29.

Read Watch: Raveena Tandon comes to daughter Rasha's defence as fan pushes her while clicking selfie with actress