WATCH: Raqesh Bapat scolds Tejasswi Prakash for her behaviour with Shamita Shetty on 'Bigg Boss 15'

'Bigg Boss 15' has finally reached to its finale stage, and among the top 6, only one will claim the glory and the trophy. Well, before the grand finale, contestants families and friends surprise them by entering the house. This season's ex-contestant Raqesh Bapat also appears on the show, and he scrutinises Tejasswi Prakash.

Bapat confronts Tejasswi and tells her that her behaviour with Shamita is completely unacceptable, and unnecessary and says, "This is complete bull***t." He further confirms that Shetty has no interest in Karan Kundrra, and there is no such 'love triangle' among them. Tejasswi tries to explain her side, but Raqesh refuses to buy it. He further says, "I was really angry, I was burning from inside.. aur mann kiya ki main TV todh du. I was really hurt."

Karan intervenes and tries to defend Tejasswi, but Shamita cuts in between and scolds him for defending Tejasswi. This leads to another fight between the two. Tejasswi calls Shamita insecure from her, and the latter asks the host, Salman to judge who's insecure with whom.

Check out the promo

Shetty and Prakash had fought over Karan in the season many times. Recently, during the BB Hotel task, Tejasswi calls Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty.' Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra becomes a guest in the ‘BB’ Hotel. During the task, Karan asks Teja for a massage, he says, “kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai, yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai. After this, Shamita Shetty gives massage to Karan. Seeing this, Teja cracks a joke and says, “It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha (Before this, you never took your task so seriously).” To which, Shamita defends herself and say ‘it was just a massage.’

The top 6 contestants who are fighting for the title are Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal, and the winner will be chosen tomorrow.