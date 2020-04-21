Watch: Producer Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of her debut web show

Anushka Sharma turned producer back in 2015 with the film NH10. Her production house is named Clean Slate Films and she started it with her brother Karnesh Sharma. Now, she will be venturing into the digital world with an Amazon Prime Original. Today, Anushka took to her Instagram page and shared the teaser of her upcoming series and the title is yet to be revealed. In the teaser, we don't see any characters but it's surely a crime thriller.

The writer of NH10 and Udta Punjab, Sudip Sharma is the showrunner of the series. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and others in the lead roles.

Talking about the show, series writer Hardik Mehta had told Indian Express Online, "I am writing for Amazon. I am working with Sudip on the show. We should be ready with the script by October and the show should go on floors in December or January. "

He had also shared, "It’s a Delhi-based investigation drama. The first season will see the cop handling one case and in further seasons, the cases will be different like how it’s on shows like True Detective. Anushka is producing it but not acting in the show. The cast is yet to sign on the dotted line."

Anushka is likely to unveil the title by the weekend.