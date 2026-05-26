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'4 mahine ho gaye: Prince Chaudhary calls out Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal for not returning home-grown brand’s outfit, watch

Fashion influencer Prince Chaudhary alleged that an outfit sent to Tanya Mittal for collaboration purposes was never returned despite repeated follow-ups.

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Updated : May 26, 2026, 08:49 AM IST

'4 mahine ho gaye: Prince Chaudhary calls out Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal for not returning home-grown brand’s outfit, watch
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Home-grown fashion label owner Prince Chaudhary has publicly accused influencer Tanya Mittal and her team of allegedly keeping one of his designer outfits for months without returning it. The allegation surfaced after Prince uploaded a detailed video narrating his side of the story.

In the video, Prince explained that he initially did not want to make the issue public, but decided to speak out after waiting for nearly four months. He said, “Recently something has happened that I didn't want to talk about it publicly but 4 mahine ho gaye hain and I'm left with no other option.”

Prince shared that he had personally approached Tanya for a collaboration with his fashion label, Nayaab By Prince. According to him, Tanya appreciated the direct approach and connected him with her stylist to take the conversation forward.

He alleged that the stylist shortlisted a few outfits from his collection, after which one dress was delivered to Tanya in Noida. Prince claimed he had clearly informed the team that the outfit would need to be returned within a month since each design holds value for a small independent business.

However, according to Prince, the situation changed once the deadline passed. He claimed he started following up regularly, but instead of getting the outfit back, he kept receiving delays and excuses. At one point, he alleged that Tanya’s stylist informed him the dress would be worn again during a temple visit.

Prince further stated that communication eventually slowed down completely, and he was redirected from one team member to another without any resolution. Despite multiple promises from the team, he claimed the outfit has still not been returned.

Calling out the treatment of small businesses, Prince questioned, “Is this the way how you support a home-grown brand?” while adding that every piece matters deeply for independent labels like his.

After posting the video, Prince also alleged that he began receiving hate online, with some social media users accusing him of seeking attention through the controversy. He further claimed there were attempts to hack his Instagram account. Addressing the criticism, Prince said, “Tanya ka PR has been chasing my comment section like anything at all. I want to say that I am not afraid at all.”

At present, Tanya Mittal has not publicly reacted to the allegations made by Prince Chaudhary.

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