Watch: Nia Sharma takes car ride with Karanvir Bohra, video goes viral

Photo via Instagram/@karanvirbohra

On Wednesday, actor Karanvir Bohra (KV) took to his Instagram account and dropped a sneak peek video with Nia Sharma. The sneak peek was from his new episode on YouTube. Karanvir took the Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 participant on a ride in his car where they spoke about a number of things and also tried to show the "real" side of Nia.

The video first shows Karanvir and Nia having a chat in his car after which KV shows Nia a special message sent for her by her dear friend Ravi Dubey. For those who are not aware, Ravi was Nia's co-star in their hit show Jamai Raja.

READ | Delhi to have Dinosaur theme park, Waste to Wonder Park Phase 2 to cost 13.72 crore

In the video, Ravi heaped praises on Nia and spoke about how she doesn’t care what people think of her and how she has always been herself throughout the many years he has known her.

Watch the video here.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Thus is how we feel about our darling @niasharma90. Am I right Mr Dubey @ravidubey2312 For the full video #inkvscar watch the link in bio #kvb #kvbohra #kvbarmy."

READ | 1,275 railway stations to be redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, check complete state-wise list

Karanvir Bohra runs a YouTube channel called KVB where he posts his vlog content. The actor is currently doing a new show where he takes celebrities for a ride in his car and gives a peek to the audience at their favourite star's life.