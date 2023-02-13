Watch: Nia Sharma stuns in white monokini, enjoys beach time with friends in viral video

Nia Sharma stuns in a white monokini

TV star Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most loved actresses of small screen and she is popular for her bold fashion sense and dance moves.

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star makes it a point to always score high on glam quotient and it would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma carries every dress with elan.

Nia Sharma is quite active on social media and has a massive fan following on Instagram. Nia Sharma keeps on posting her photos and videos on Instagram and often her videos and photos go viral. Now, a new video os Nia Sharma in a sexy white monokini has gone viral. In the video, Nia can be seen performing a cartwheel and she falls during the act. Nia is accompanied with her friends who starts laughing at Nia and she also cracks up after a few seconds.

Nia Sharma wrote in the caption, “Failed to create the Magic moment…"

Soon after Nia Sharma posted the video on Instagram, her fans started commenting on it. A fan wrote, “Wowww," another added, " So hot."