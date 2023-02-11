Search icon
WATCH: Nia Sharma shows hot pole dance moves in sexy bralette, short skirt, video goes viral

TV star Nia Sharma is quite active on social media and she keeps on sharing her dance videos on Instagram and her dance videos often go viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

WATCH: Nia Sharma shows hot pole dance moves in sexy bralette, short skirt, video goes viral
Nia Sharma performing pole dance

TV star Nia Sharma has a huge fan following on social media and she keeps on surprising her fans with her talent. Nia is not only a good actor but a superb dancer too.

Nia Sharma was last seen on TV in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 and she left everyone impressed with her hot and sensuous dance moves.

Nia keeps on sharing her dance videos on Instagram and her dance videos often go viral on social media. Now, Nia has shared a hot and sizzling dance video, in which the TV actress can be seen flaunting her pole dancing skills.

In the video, Nia Sharma is sporting a stylish halter neck yellow bralette and she has paired it with a sexy short black skirt. Nia Sharma can be seen doing the pole dance like a pro and this has left her fans completely stunned. The video went viral within no time with many users commenting on the video.

Here’s the viral video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Sharing the video, Nia, “It’s such a Fancy being on a pole … except the body ache it brings along … @lipsa893 you gotta make me a pro..and thanks a lot for this fun session. I am your no.1 student always:)”

