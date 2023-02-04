Watch: TV star Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot while doing workout, video goes viral

Nia Sharma doing workout

TV star Nia Sharma is a fitness freak and the Jamai Raja actress always remain a step ahead with her fitness quotient. Nia is very active on social media too and she keeps on sharing videos and photos on her Instagram. Nia often shares her workout videos too on Instagram and she has recently shared a video of her doing workout and the video has now gone viral on the social media.

In the video, Nia Sharma can be seen performing a back flip wearing a sexy sportswear. In the video, Nia Sharma can be seen wearing a pink sports bra and high waist leggings. Nia has paired the sports bra and leggings with a pair of shoes.

Nia Sharma captioned the video, “Back Bending stuff and all..@manish_dancer373”. Nia fans are liking the video and many of them are praising the actress for her hard work to remain fit.

Here’s the video:

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen on the TV in popular reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. She impressed everyone with her dance moves on the show and reached the last round. Nia Sharma is also known for acting in superhit TV shows like Jamai Raja and Ek Haazaron Mein.