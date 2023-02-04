Search icon
Watch: TV star Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot while doing workout, video goes viral

TV star Nia Sharma is very active on social media platforms and she keeps on sharing videos and photos on her Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

Watch: TV star Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot while doing workout, video goes viral
Nia Sharma doing workout

TV star Nia Sharma is a fitness freak and the Jamai Raja actress always remain a step ahead with her fitness quotient. Nia is very active on social media too and she keeps on sharing videos and photos on her Instagram. Nia often shares her workout videos too on Instagram and she has recently shared a video of her doing workout and the video has now gone viral on the social media.

In the video,  Nia Sharma can be seen performing a back flip wearing a sexy sportswear. In the video, Nia Sharma can be seen wearing a pink sports bra and high waist leggings. Nia has paired the sports bra and leggings with a pair of shoes.

Nia Sharma captioned the video, “Back Bending stuff and all..@manish_dancer373”. Nia fans are liking the video and many of them are praising the actress for her hard work to remain fit.

Here’s the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen on the TV in popular reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. She impressed everyone with her dance moves on the show and reached the last round. Nia Sharma is also known for acting in superhit TV shows like Jamai Raja and Ek Haazaron Mein.

 

Meet Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav: Fitness icon with a surprising physique, bodybuilding achievements
New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
