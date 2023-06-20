Search icon
Watch: Nia Sharma flaunts her sizzling dance moves in sexy backless dress as she enjoys nightlife in Miami

Nia Sharma shares a glimpse of her sizzling dance moves as she enjoys the nightlife in Miami.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Nia Sharma raises the temperature with sizzling dance moves in backless dress

Nia Sharma, a popular television actress who often impresses fans with her sizzling dance moves is currently enjoying a vacation in Miami. The actress, recently dropped a video sharing a glimpse of her enjoying the nightlife in Miami which left fans drooling over her dance moves. 

On Monday, Nia Shama who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram and shared a video wherein she could be seen enjoying her vacation in Miami to the fullest by grooving to songs at a club. The actress was seen raising the tempera in a backless red midi, frill dress which she paired with black heel boots. The actress impressed the fans with her fiery dance moves and added the song Makeba to the reel. The actress captioned the video, “Be a 'Makeba'! While Checking off the bucket list.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Fans couldn’t stop drooling over her sizzling dance moves and appreciated the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Bold and beautiful.” Another commented, “Barbie had fun.” Another wrote, “fab.” 

Nia Sharma is currently enjoying a vacation with her mom and friends in Miami, USA. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her fun vacation on social media with her fans. Earlier too, the actress dropped a video riding a tri-cycle and dancing on the streets. The actress recently turned up the heat as she shared photos in a pink bikini. 

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with the television show Kali- Ek Agnipariksha, however, she rose to fame after her role as Maanvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further climbed the ladder to success when she featured in the popular television show Jamai Raja alongside Ravi Dubey. Not only this, the actress has also participated in several reality television shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Read Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

 

In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
