Watch: Mumbai-based V Unbeatable wins 'America's Got Talent season 2', performed on Ranveer Singh's song at finale

V Unbeatable made history with their win at America's Got Talent 2 with the help of Ranveer Singh's song


Watch: V Unbeatable wins 'America's Got Talent season 2'

Instagram/ V Unbeatable

Shaheen Irani

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 18, 2020, 07:59 PM IST

It is a proud moment for India since Mumbai-based V Unbeatable has bagged the trophy of America's Got Talent season 2. The group which had previously featured on Indian dance-based reality shows 'Dance Plus 4' and 'India Banega Manch', made the historic win by performing on Ranveer Singh's song.

V Unbeatable gave a breath-taking performance at America's Got Talent season 2 finale. They performed to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's song 'Tattad Tattad' from the movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'. Travis Barkar performed on the drums solo during the performance.

When presenter Terry Crew announced the winners of America's Got Talent season 2, all the judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel gave the group comprising of 29 dancers a standing ovation. The audiences went ahead and even cheered and hooted for them.

V Unbeatable was originally called Unbeatable. The group changed their name to V Unbeatable following a horrific car accident of one of their team members Vikas. Their finale performance too was a dedication to late Vikas.