WATCH: Mouni Roy's first appearance with husband Suraj Nambiar post wedding wins internet

Newly-wedded actress Mouni Roy returned to the city with her husband Suraj Nambiar, and they looked charmingly loveable as a duo. Mouni Roy charmed paparazzi with her saree look, whereas Suraj was looking ethnically classy in his kurta-pyjama and ethnic footwear. While posing for the camera, Roy was on cloud-9. She was extremely happy, and she even thanked the media for their wishes. Mouni said, "Thank you so much for showering so much love to us," she holds Suraj and continues, "we're truly grateful."

As the video surfaced, netizens couldn't hold themselves from sharing their feelings about the duo. A user said, "Awesome cute lovely couple." While a girl commented on Suraj saying, "He looks so handsome." Another user asserted, "God bless them." Many users hailed them as 'Best couple,' 'Cute couple.' One of the user noticed Mouni's look and said, "Ahhh she looks lovely…newly wed dulhan with indian attire is jus out of the world..many congratulations to both."

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple exchanged solemn vows in Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions. After a dreamy wedding with Suraj, Mouni Roy hosted a sangeet night in order to celebrate her happiness with her friends and close ones. In one of the videos that are going viral on social media, the actress can be seen grooving to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’. She can be seen wearing a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery.

Meanwhile, Suraj, who looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani, also joined her on the sate and started grooving with his wife. Celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa, and more attended the function. In one of the videos, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss while cutting the cake.